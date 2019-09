N.C. Man found guilty in 2017 Conway bank robbery, murder

Conway, SC (WOLO) — It only took a federal jury a little more than an hour to find a North Carolina man guilty of killing two people during a bank robbery back in 2017.

That same jury is now tasked with determining if Brandon Council will be executed for his crime.

in August of 2017 council killed a bank teller and a manager at Crescom Bank in Conway.

Stay with ABC Columbia news for updates.