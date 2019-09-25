Pets can make a huge impact in a senior citizen’s life

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) — Playing with a pet can have a huge impact on a senior citizen’s well-being. If they’re dealing with loneliness, that animal can become family. Having a pet can help senior citizens who might be dealing with depression or feel lonely.

“They’ve brought us so much joy. Gives us a lot of reasons to smile and laugh,” said Lexington senior citizen Marilyn Montgomery.“I really can’t express it. It’s just joy. Just pure joy.”

Social isolation is becoming a problem for older Americans.

“Loneliness, that’s a big one that we see. You know, a lot of times they don’t have visitors come in,” said DeeDee Northcutt, Marketing Manager with Home Instead Senior Care.

Having a furry friend can make all the difference in a senior citizen’s life.

“Gives you a reason to get up in the morning, gives you a reason to smile. And hug and kiss,” said Montgomery.“They have just been a blessing. They have given a lot more to us I think than we’ve given to them.”

“They’re in a better mood when they have dogs or cats around, or any kind of pet really. It just makes them physically and emotionally better,” said Northcutt.

Having a dog to walk helps seniors stay active.

“They get me out to walking them, which is good,” said Montgomery.

“Making them go out and go for a walk, or having activity, I think that helps a lot,” said Northcutt.

An elderly dog may be a good match for a senior citizen, as they don’t require as much energy as puppies.

“Senior dogs are great for seniors, particularly because they will just lay at your feet. They’re not going to be running around tearing up stuff,” said Montgomery.

Pets are not just friends, but become vital members of the family.

“It’s unconditional love. It’s what all pet owners say. They’re our family, our children. We never had any children,” said Montgomery.

Families might consider bringing their pets next time they visit their loved ones. Or if they can get one themselves, seniors should try to find that perfect fit in their lives.

“Especially if they don’t see their senior everyday, you know if they could bring in a dog and see just how they light up. How their faces light up,” said Northcutt.

“They’re showing some age like we all are. But they’re my babies,” said Montgomery.

To help the elderly find what type of pet may be perfect for them, visit here for information and tips on what animal to incorporate into their lives.