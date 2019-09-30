SC Education Lottery says the number 2 hits big for pick 4

Columbia,SC(WOLO) —- According to the SC EducationLottery pick 4 history was made iver the weekend. Officials say Saturday a record number of South Carolina Education Lottery players won by playing the 2 – 2 – 2 – 2 number combination.



The midday drawing cost the Lottery in excess of $3.4 million, a record payout for Pick 4.

Monday morning, a long line of winners were waiting for the door to open outside the Lottery’s Claims Center in Columbia.

Players are continuing to file in with Pick 4 tickets worth anywhere from $2,500 dollars to $5,000 dollars depending on how much they paid for their winning ticket.

So, what’s with the number 2? Lottery officials say many had different reasons for their picks. One winner played her numbers in memory of her daughter, yet another said they represented her own birthday which falls on Feburary 22.

Regardless of the reason, the loyalty of custimers whonsaid they played that combination for years finally paid off.

Nearly 1,400 winning plays were recorded for the Pick 4 midday drawing on Saturday, topping the last time quadruple two’s that were drawn back on July 8, 2012, when 652 plays hit a jackpot.