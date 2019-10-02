Man gets 15 years in prison for setting Walmart on fire to steal case of beer

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — A man who set a fire at a South Carolina Walmart to divert attention as he stole a case of beer has been sentenced to the maximum of 15 years in prison.

Solicitor David Stumbo said 34-year-old Russell Geddings pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree arson the same day his trial was set to start.

Stumbo says Geddings set a clothes rack on fire at a Greenwood Walmart on Dec. 5 then stole the beer in the chaos.

Stumbo said in a statement no one was injured, but $1.2 million worth of damage was done to the store and merchandise.

Stumbo says Geddings deserved the maximum sentence for putting so many people at risk to steal beer.