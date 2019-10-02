One suspect in custody after hostage incident at Newberry Vocational Rehabilitation Center

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — One subject is in custody after a hostage situation occurred at the Vocational Rehabilitation Center in Newberry on Evan Street in Newberry, according to the City of Newberry.

According to a post on the City of Newberry’s Facebook page, Evans Street from Wilson to Pondfield Roads were closed earlier due to this hostage situation. Evans Street from Wilson Road to Ponfield Road has since reopened.

