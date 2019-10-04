Deputies searching for woman wanted for removing her monitoring device, several other charges

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County is seeking the public’s help finding a woman wanted removing her tracking device and other multiple charges.

Cynthia Archie, 40, removed her GPS monitoring device, which was found in the 900 block of Fiske Street.

Archie also had two court bench warrants — one for bond revocation and one from the S.C. Probation, Pardon and Parole Services for revocation of her probation.

Archie is wanted by Richland County Sheriff’s Department and several charges from the Columbia Police Department, the Irmo Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.