Lexington County deputies mourn the loss of one of their lieutenants

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of a lieutenant they say died suddenly on Thursday.

Authorities say Lt. William Aiken, 57, died at a hospital after a medical event at his home in Irmo Thursday morning.

Aiken joined the department in November 2001 and most recently served as the lieutenant over special operations.

Sheriff Jay Koon says Aiken was, “a valuable member of the LCSD family.”

Deputies say he became Lexington County’s first certified emergency manager in 2017 and the state’s first law enforcement officer to be certified by the National Sheriff’s Association as a Homeland Protection Professional.

He also served with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division from 1994-2001 and two agencies in Ocala, Florida from 1981-1994.