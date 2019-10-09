“Armed and dangerous” fugitive on the run for nearly a decade wanted by RCSD, CPD



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Richland County deputies need your help finding a fugitive who has been on the run for nearly ten years.

Fitzgerald McNeil has been evading police since 2010, using different aliases and dressing up as women to conceal his identity.

McNeil is wanted on multiple charges from RCSD and Columbia Police Department to include attempted murder and criminal sexual conduct with a minor 1st degree.

Authorities consider McNeil armed and dangerous.