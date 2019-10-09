Lexington Co. investigating non-credible threat at Swansea High School

Quintara Hatten,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential threat at Swansea High School about a post circulating on social media.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, there is no credible threat at this time, but the office does plan to place extra deputies on campus and increase patrols in the area.

Categories: Lexington, Local News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts