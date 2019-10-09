Lexington Co. investigating non-credible threat at Swansea High School

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential threat at Swansea High School about a post circulating on social media.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, there is no credible threat at this time, but the office does plan to place extra deputies on campus and increase patrols in the area.

We are aware of a post circulating on social media regarding a potential threat at Swansea High School. We are currently investigating the situation and have been in constant communication with Lexington School District 4 administration. (1/2) — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) October 9, 2019