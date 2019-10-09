Two men charged after throwing contraband over SC prison fence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Two men are charged for throwing contraband over a prison fence at Liber Correctional Institution, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Dominique Montgomery, 29, of Charleston and Terry Whittaker, 25, of Goose Creek, are both charged with trafficking in ecstasy 100 does or more, furnishing a prisoner with contraband and criminal conspiracy.

According to an arrest warrant, a Dorchester County sheriff saw three males throwing packages over a fence. After a brief chase, deputies caught Montgomery and Whittaker. The third suspect remains at large.

Officers obtained 11 cell phones, 77 packages of tobacco wraps and 200 does of ecstasy was recovered.