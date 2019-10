Deputies: Irmo Middle student accused of threatening to shoot two students

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) — An Irmo Middle School student is accused with making direct threats against two students at his school, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the incident report, the male student threatened to shoot two students in the gym locker room Wednesday.

The student was released to his parents and will appear in family court at a later date.