Fire Prevention Week wraps up with a parade

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Fire prevent week is a national event aimed at making sure families have a prepared plan in place to make sure you and your loves ones know what to do in the event of an emergency.

The week kicked off with the spread of that very message informing people on the importance of fire safety as we get ready to welcome in cooler weather, which spurs the use fire places, and space heaters.

The nationwide event ends on October 11th, and concludes with The Columbia Fire Prevention Parade which will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11AM.

The parade will begin at David Street and Gabriel Street then proceed to Greenview Park. The parade will end with a block Party featuring food, games, and fun!