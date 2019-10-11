Mayor Benjamin deliver school supplies to 3 local elementary schools

Columbia City Council unanimously voted in favor of allowing parking tickets issued between August 7, 2019 and August 21, 2019, to be paid with the donation of school supplies.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Some Midlands schools benefited from parking tickets today.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin delivered school supplies donated as part of the donations for citations program.

Back in August the city accepted donations of school supplies to cover parking tickets.

School officials say every little bit helps. Today the mayor delivered supplies to Burton-Pack elementary, Carver-Lyon elementary, and Hyatt Park elementary.