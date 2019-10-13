1 dead, 3 hurt after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg County

by Matt Dillane

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead and three others are hurt after a crash in Orangeburg County early Sunday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 4:20 a.m., a vehicle carrying three people was traveling eastbound on Interstate 26.

Around the 159 mile marker, the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck an embankment before overturning.

Authorities said one of the passenger sustained injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a hospital, while two other passengers were transported to a local medical center.

The wreck is under investigation.