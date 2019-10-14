Deputies investigating man stabbed at My Place Bar and Grill

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect involved in stabbing a man at My Place Bar and Grill in Northeast Columbia on Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched around 3:30 a.m to a local hospital in reference to a man being stabbed in the upper body.

The victim stated he had been stabbed by an unknown person. He was unable to provide any further details or description of a suspect. He stated when he realized he had been stabbed he asked his girlfriend to take him to the hospital, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.