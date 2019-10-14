Police investigating double homicide in Batesburg-Leesville

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) — The Batesburg-Leesville Police Department, along with State Law Enforcement Division and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, are investigating a double homicide that occurred Friday night.

Around 9:15 p.m. deputies responded to a residence for the report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival officers observed two victims who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. EMS was notified and responded to the scene. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the Coroner’s office was notified.

The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victims as 33-year-old Daniel Robinson and 26-year-old Richard Broadwater of Batesburg. Both victims died as a result from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Chief Oswald asks if you have any information, please contact Detective Chandler at the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department at 803-532-4408.