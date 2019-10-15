Officials: Burglary incident at Pelion High School will not prevent marching band championships

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Lexington County deputies are investigating after some instruments were stolen from a Midlands high school.

Investigators say Sunday night someone stole two guitars and a drum set from the marching band.

A spokesperson for the district says the burglary will not prevent the students from taking part in the upcoming lower state marching band championships.

The district encourages students and their parents who may know any information about the break in to report that information to a school administrator, School Resource Officer, school counselor, teacher or other employee.