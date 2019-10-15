Part of I-20WB blocked by overturned tractor trailer

Kimberlei Davis,

Source: Twitter/ColaFire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – At least two lanes of Interstate 20 are blocked  because of a semi-truck that flipped over, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

All eastbound lanes are opened.

Heavy traffic is slowing down drivers on the interstate near exit 64A, motorists are asked to avoid the area.

According to a tweet the accident occurred just after noon., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Columbia Fire is on the scene.

There is no information on the condition of the driver of the overturned semi.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts