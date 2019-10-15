Two men arrested in local bar shooting incident

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two men are arrested after being wanted on charges stemming from a shooting at My Place Bar and Grill last month, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Russell Belton, 30, is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated breach of peace and Marvin Bookert, 20, is facing charges on attempted murder, use of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of malicious injury to private property.

Deputies deputies responded to the call of a shooting outside of My Place Bar around 3:30 a.m. The investigation revealed that Belton was outside of My Place Bar, when he began shooting a pistol into the air.

Deputies say Bookert who was standing behind a vehicle in the parking lot of the BP gas station across the street, heard the gunshots and returned fire, striking Belton and several vehicles. Bookert fled the scene in a beige Ford Crown Victoria.