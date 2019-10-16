Month long GM Strike could be closing in on agreement

(CNN) — The month long auto worker strike against General Motors may be nearing an end.

The United Auto Workers’ Full National Council is reportedly meeting with GM’s CEO for the for the first time during the strike.

This could be a sign GM and the Union are close to reaching a tentative deal for a new contract. Striking workers have been fighting for top pay with full benefits within four years, instead of the current eight years. the group is also demanding enhanced health care and three percent raises every two years.

The month long strike reportedly cost GM more than one billion dollars.