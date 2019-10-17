Be prepared for an earthquake drill this morning for the Great Southeast ShakeOut

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to practice your safety precautions for an earthquake drill this morning for the 2019 Great Southeast ShakeOut.

South Carolina Emergency Management Division officials says the drill starts at 10:17 a.m. today.

According to SCEMD, more than two million people across eight states in the southeast, along with Washington D.C., will participate in the earthquake safety drill.

Officials say during the drill, you need to practice the following three steps:

DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees

where you are, onto your hands and knees COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand, as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk

your head and neck with one arm and hand, as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk HOLD ON to your shelter with one hand until shaking stops (remain on your knees and covering your head and neck with your other arm and hand)

Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 13-19 as Earthquake Preparedness Week.

For more information, visit SCEMD’s website by clicking here.