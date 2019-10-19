WATCH: Will Muschamp, players break down lack of execution, questionable penalties against Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks’ quest for back-to-back top-10 victories came up just short at Williams-Brice Stadium, as the No. 9 Florida Gators put up 28 points in the second half to win 38-27.

A crucial fourth-down for the Gators and several questionable officiating decisions against South Carolina proved to be some of the big turning points in the game.

After the game, Will Muschamp and some of his players spoke to the media to break down what went wrong for the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.