3 dead in crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say three people died in a crash in South Carolina during tropical storm Nestor, but it’s not clear yet what role, if any, the weather played.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office tells The State newspaper a Toyota Corolla crossed into oncoming traffic around 6 p.m. Saturday and collided with another vehicle.

One of the victims was identified as 30-year-old Hector Ruiz De La Cruz, of Greenville.

The remnants of Nestor dumped heavy rain on South Carolina and Georgia.

The National Weather Service received reports of damage to homes in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, but forecaster Dave Loewenthal says it has not confirmed yet whether a tornado touched down there.