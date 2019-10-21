Man dies while York County deputies tried to take him into custody

(WOLO) – A man in Rock Hill, SC died Monday while York County deputies tried to take him into custody.

According to a release from the York County Sheriff’s Office, the agency has requested the State Law Enforcement Division investigate the in-custody death.

Deputies had responded to calls of a man acting disorderly and jumping on cars in the Newport Lakes neighborhood, in the Newport area of Rock Hill, SC. When deputies got there, they encountered a man behaving erratically and refusing to comply with officers’ directions.

The release says while trying to take the person into custody, he became unresponsive. Deputies administered NARCAN to attempt to revive the man and conducted other life-saving efforts until EMS arrived. The man was transported to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, where he eventually passed away.

The man’s identity has not been released until next of kin has been notified.