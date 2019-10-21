Police: Sumter shooting was “Active shooter situation”

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO) — Sumter police say three people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning.

Officials say the shooting was not gang related, but consider this an active shooter situation. The suspect, Ozzy Alexander Mooneyham,25, is now facing 7 counts of attempted murder.

In total police say four people were injured in the shooting spree that took place both at an apartment complex and a tire store.

Police say it appears Mooneyham had no intended targets but rather shot at people randomly.

Two Sumter Co. deputies arrested Mooneyham shortly after the tire shop shooting.