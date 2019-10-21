SLED investigating officer-involved shootings in 2 SC counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — SLED agents are continuing their investigations into two unrelated separate officer-involved shootings this past weekend in Pickens and Greenville County.

The incident in Pickens County happened Saturday, October 19th when one man was killed in a confrontation with officers from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

The second incident happened in Greenville County on Sunday, October 20th during the arrest of a suspect on suspicion of shoplifting. The suspect resisted arrest and assaulted the officer.

During the altercation, the officer’s firearm discharged. SLED has charged the suspect, Sean Theodore Kaiser, with Resisting/Assault, beat or wound police officer.

Both incidents are ongoing investigations.

According to SLED, the incidents in Pickens and Greenville Counties are the 40th and 41st officer involved shootings in South Carolina in 2019.