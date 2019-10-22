Tuesday night on ABC Prime

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Make sure you keep your dial tuned to ABC Columbia for a night of animated entertainment, a little pre-halloween horror, and laughs.

The fun kicks off at 8PM with the classic ‘It’s a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’, followed by ‘Tpy Story of Terror’ at 8:3oPM.

From there get ready to get your laugh on with ‘Mixed-ish’ at 9PM and ‘Black-ish’ right after at 9:30PM. Followed by latest episode of the new ABC thriller ‘Emergence’.

Then stay tuned for ABC Columbia News at 11 with all of your latest news headlines, weather and sports.