All Richland Library locations closed tomorrow for staff training

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — All the Richland Library locations will be closed on Thursday, October 24 for Customer Service Improvement (CSI) Day.

During CSI Day, nearly 400 staff members will work behind-the-scenes and address ways to enhance attendees library experience. Plus, any physical items due back during the closings will automatically be extended.

A reminder, local residents will still be able to access the library’s resources and information online. If you would like to renew materials or download items, visit richlandlibrary.com.

We will reopen at 9 a.m., Friday, October 25.