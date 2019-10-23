Macy’s to hire 80,000 seasonal workers ahead of 2019 holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — As the holidays approach, one major retailer is looking for seasonal employees.

Macy’s plans to hire 80,000 seasonal employees at their Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers for the 2019 holiday season.

The retailer said they have plans to hire for full-time, part-time and flexible positions.

Events will be held at all stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers. In addition to hiring events and on-site interviews, Macy’s, Inc. offers quick and convenient phone interviews for online applicants.

The hiring event will be hold on Thursday, October 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To apply, visit www.macysjobs.com.