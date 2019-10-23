Repairs to Treholm Road set to be completed by November

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The City of Columbia are finalizing plans to the repair the section of Trenholm Road damaged by a main line break last week.

Depending upon the weather, the road is set to re-open on November 1st.

According to Columbia Water, the road experienced a 16-inch water main line break the evening of Oct. 14, causing extensive damage to Trenholm Road. While the water line was fixed by the next day, erosion caused by flowing water heavily deteriorated the pavement and underlying base.

Officials say Trenholm Road will be closed from Dean Hall Lane to Saramont Road until repairs are complete.

Drivers who need to go through that area should consider an alternate route. The city has placed detour signs in the area to help reroute drivers.