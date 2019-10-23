Search for 5 year old Naveah Adams comes to an end after weeks

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — the investigation into the death of naveah and her mother has spanned more than two months.

Sumter police say they found the body of sharee bradley in the lantana apartments on august 5-th.

police say daunte johnson confessed to both the murder of nevaeh adams and her mother sharee bradley.

after weeks of searching… on august 26-th, investigators say forensic evidence led them to believe that nevaeh had been murdered.

police say johnson killed both victims with a large folding knife.

on september 19th johnson

returned to court, where a judge announced probable cause for five charges– including the murders of nevaeh and sharee.

today, police announcing on october 18th neveah’s body was found in a landfill on screaming eagle road in richland county.

in addition to those murders, police say johnson is also accused of a murder that took place last summer in saint louis missouri.

he remains in custody in the sumter lee regional detention center without bond.