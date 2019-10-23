Troopers: Cyclist severely injured in a hit and run on Railroad Avenue

(Courtesy: SCHP) Generic picture of a 2008-2012 Dodge Grand Caravan; troopers say it may have damage to the front bumper, hood, grille and windshield from the hit and run on Railroad Avenue.

(Courtesy: SCHP) Generic picture of a 2008-2012 Chrysler Town & Country minivan; troopers say it may have damage to the front bumper, hood, grille and windshield from the hit and run on Railroad Avenue.



ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol say they’re investigating a hit and run that severely injured a cyclist on Railroad Avenue.

Authorities say it happened on Monday at Railroad Avenue near Rush Street at approximately 8:10 p.m.

According to investigators, the cyclist was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, and suffered severe injuries.

Troopers say they believe the suspect’s vehicle may be a 2008-2012 Dodge Grand Caravan or Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

Officials also say the vehicle may have damage to the front bumper, hood, grille and windshield.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.