CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Department of Public Safety officials say the business license of the Knights Inn on Airport Boulevard has been revoked permanently.

The decision was made during a license hearing at Cayce City Hall on Thursday.

Cayce DPS officials say they suspended the license of the business on October 2.

According to investigators, over the course of 90 days, Cayce officers have responded to 169 calls for service at the Knights Inn hotel.

Police say some of those calls included arrests for trafficking meth, strong armed robbery and attempted murder.

Authorities also say the owner of the hotel was charged and convicted of operating a nuisance business.