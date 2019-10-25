Dozens of Trump supporters gather at Benedict College to greet President

SCGOP officials said it was great to see so many supporters in front of Benedict College

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —A large crowd of supporters who were unable to see President Donald Trump speak at the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center’s 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum made their presence felt outside Benedict College.

Dozens lined up along Harden Street hours before the President even landed in the Midlands.

When a large group led by supporters of presidential candidate Tom Steyer encountered the Trump supporters, there were some near-altercations and plenty of loud chants and discussions.

Some Trump supporters say they were honored to be on hand to see the President visit Columbia.

“It’s a little bit of a freedom to get out and show the support. A lot of people are undercover Trump supporters. They do it from home because they are afraid of the response they may get from the public, and for me, I enjoy getting to see other people out here and share the support,” said Will Lane of Lexington.

For the South Carolina Republican Party, seeing dozens line up to cheer on the President is a good look for the party’s future.

“South Carolina is Trump Country, and it’s exciting to have our supporters come out and support President Trump,” said Joe Jackson, the Communications Director for the South Carolina Republican Party.

Even with all the opposition that came their way, some Trump supporters just want to have honest conversations with others as to why they support their President.

“Trump may create some things with his words and actions that might offend other people, but his actions and things that he does and policies has benefitted all Americans from all walks of life,” said Henry Martin of Irmo.

Some said conversations between both sides are essential for a healthy democracy.

“I’m going to listen to the noise and I’m going to listen to the President. That’s what we need to do as free people. We need to listen to each other,” said Mary Anne Oliver of Fairfield County.



Most of the Trump supporters and protesters left the area around Benedict College after the President’s motorcade departed.