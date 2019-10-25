Friday night on ABC Prime time

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We have a jam packed night of entertainment lined up for you tonight on ABC Prime time.

Start your Friday night off with a few laughs and maybe even a few screams as ‘American Housewife’ takes on Halloween at 8PM, followed by ‘Fresh off the Boat’ starting at 8:30PM.

Then grab a comfortable seat for a real life horror. ABC has a special 2 hour event on 20/20 where we hear from Payton Leutner for the first time.

Leutner was 12 years old when two of her friends told her they were going to play hide and seek, but once inside the woods stabbed her nineteen times, later saying they did it to impress the fictional character ‘Slender-man’.

Hear how she survived, how she’s dealing with life after that traumatic event and what she would say to girls she called her best friends today. That story starts at 9PM. Followed by ABC Columbia News at 11 with all of the latest news headlines, weather and Friday Night Fever.