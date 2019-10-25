SCDNR: ‘Kill it immediately’ officials warn SC anglers of invasive snakehead fish

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The S.C. Department of Natural Resources are warning fishers about invasive Northern snake-head fish in the Palmetto State.

In early October, a Georgia angler reported catching a Northern snakehead, an aquatic invasive species, in a pond located on private property in Gwinnett County, Ga. This is the first time the Northern snakehead has been confirmed in Georgia waters. In the Southeast, Northern snakeheads have also been found in North Carolina and Florida.

Officials say the snakehead is a top-level predator fish, and its introduction poses a substantial threat to native fish populations.

If you believe you have caught the Northern snakehead fish, here are some tips SCDNR are asking of you:

Do not release it

Kill it immediately (remember, it can survive on land) and freeze it.

If possible, take pictures of the fish, including closeups of its mouth, fins and tail.

Note where it was caught (waterbody, landmarks or GPS coordinates).

Report it to the SCDNR by calling 1-800-922-5431.

“Our first line of defense in the fight against aquatic invasive species, such as the Northern snakehead, is our anglers,” said Ross Self, chief of freshwater fisheries with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). “If South Carolina anglers catch a Northern snakehead, they should kill it immediately and report it to SCDNR.