Two Lexington Co. men arrested on child pornography charges

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Two Lexington County men were arrested on 13 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Henry Leeder, 55, of Gilbert and Randy Rawl, 54, of Gilbert were encouraging a minor to producer and send sexual explicit images, solicited sex from a minor and engage in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to investigators.

Leeder is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor (2nd degree), four counts of criminal solicitation of a minor a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; one count of sexual exploitation of a minor(1st degree), a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age twelve, a felony offense punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment.

Rawl is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree (§16-3-655(b)); two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; one count of sexual exploitation of a minor (1st degree), a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

These cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.