WATCH: Will Muschamp, players express frustration after disappointing loss to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WOLO) — For the first time in the Will Muschamp era, the Gamecocks have fallen to the Tennessee Volunteers. A disjointed defensive effort and a lackluster offensive showing led to South Carolina’s fifth loss on the season, a 41-21 disappointment at Neyland Stadium.

Much like last week against Florida, the Gamecocks had a lead in the second half tonight, but were unable to hold off Tennessee as the Volunteers put up 24 unanswered points and held South Carolina scoreless in the second half.

The Gamecock secondary had an uncharacteristically rough showing today — allowing 351 passing yards and three touchdowns to a Volunteer offense that rotated between Jarrett Guarantano and J.T. Shrout at quarterback.

This loss puts the Gamecocks behind the eight-ball in terms of bowl eligibility moving forward. Currently sitting at 3-5, South Carolina must win three of its final four games to earn a postseason bid.

After the game, coach Muschamp and his players spoke to the media about the frustrations of yet another disappointing loss.