Benedict College students express concern over being in dorms during President’s visit

Students were asked to stay in their dorms while President Trump was on campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —It’s been three days since President Trump stopped by the Midlands, but several Benedict College students have mixed feelings about how the weekend’s events were carried out.

A handful of students said they thought it was cool that President Trump came down to visit the campus, but the one part they wish they could change was how they had to stay in their dorm rooms until the President left their campus.

“Honestly the atmosphere was just a little off for me. We wasn’t (sic) allowed to leave our dorms as much. Some people stayed in their rooms, while others just hung out in the lounge. It was really weird. I’m not used to have to sit in the room the whole time,” said Vernon Simms, a Benedict College freshman.

Some who had the option to go home during the weekend say it was weird to hear that people had to stay inside the dorms during the presidential visit.

“I was just surprised by the whole thing. We’re usually allowed to move around freely as people, so it was kind of weird,” said Thomas Green, a Benedict College freshman.

According to Benedict College president Roslyn Clark Artis, it is Secret Service protocol to keep the campus clear while the President is in the area.

She said some students were asked to stay inside the dorms for an hour and forty minutes while the President was making remarks at the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center’s Second Steps Presidential Justice Forum Friday.

Some students said instead of being on campus, they chose to go home for the weekend.

Artis also said it was unfortunate that those in attendance, including 32 Benedict College students, could not ask the President questions after his speech wrapped up.

Some students looked on as protesters and Trump supporters lined the streets outside the college.

“You could tell a lot of people wasn’t happy [President Trump] was here,” Simms said.

Even though some had conflicted feelings about the President’s visit, some say his visit put the college as an important spot leading up to the election.

“Well by Donald Trump being the first President to come here, honestly, we made history,” Simm said.

Aside from the Presidential remarks, there were two forums this weekend, one hosted by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center and one hosted by Benedict College in which several Democratic candidates took part.

Some students say they were happy to get the chance to hear from candidates on both sides of the aisle.