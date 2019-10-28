Deputies: Founder of Soda City arrested on harassment charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — CEO & Founder of Soda City Market, Emile Defelice, was arrested and charged for harassment 2nd degree, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on Tuesday, October 15th, they were contacted by the victim after 52-year-old Defelice refused to return his dog since Friday, October 11. The victim stated his dog got loose from his home on Friday, October 11; this same day he was contacted by the Five Points Animal clinic informing him that Defelice was at their location with his dog. The victim told the clinic he was on his way to pick up the dog.

According to Deputies, the clinic informed Defelice that the dog was chipped and was one of their clients and that the owner was on his way. At this point, Defelice made the decision to leave with the dog after being informed the dogs’ owner was on his way, say officials.

The victim told investigators that he reached out by phone to Defelice to retrieve his dog.

According to Deputies, after several back and forth text communications, some that would be perceived as threats by the victim, Defelice still refused to return the dog.

When RCSD was contacted they say they verified with the Animal Clinic that the dogs’ owner was confirmed by reading the chip implanted in the dog and that the dog was in good health. RCSD says they also received copies of the text message exchange between Defelice and the victim. Defelice was then asked to return the dog to its owner which he did after some back and forth communication with the investigator.

RCSD says the investigation revealed that Defelice deliberately posted false and misleading information against the victim and sent text messages after being told to stop several times.

Defelice was arrested on Friday, October 25 without incident and booked in the Alvin S. Glen Detention center.