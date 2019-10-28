One dead, one injured following fight at weekend party

Newberry Co., S.C. (WOLO)– One man was killed and another injured after a fight at the Hartford Community Center in Newberry county Saturday.

Deputies say several people fired shots during the dispute.

According to investigators they do not know much about the suspects due to the lack of cooperation from those who attended the party.

We cannot solve these senseless cases of violence unless people come forward and tell us what happened,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “Someone has lost a loved one, a son, a brother, a friend and we had people refusing to cooperate. In fact, there were people there that were intimidating others not to cooperate. Put yourself in the victim’s family’s shoes and think about losing your loved one to an act of pure nonsense and not being afforded justice,” said Sheriff Foster.

If you have any information call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.