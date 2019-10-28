Orangeburg deputies destroy illegal liquor operation

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — Orangeburg deputies say that a large and active liquor still has been broke up in the eastern portion of Orangeburg County.

Ravenell said investigators developed information leading to the still’s location a few miles east of Holly Hill in a remote and deeply wooded area.

On Monday, OCSO narcotics and Ravenell himself loaded up axes and a shotgun to destroy the liquor maker. Investigators arrived at the site around 1 p.m. they raised the makeshift covers on the more than 12 55-gallon barrels.

The liquor inside was actively fermenting. With the sheriff in lead, the OCSO investigators grabbed a weapon of choice and began rendering the barrels useless by slicing holes into them.

Some were simply shot with a 12-guage shotgun. As the nearly-ready hooch ran downhill, a wharf rat ran out of the large setup, perhaps in an effort to locate a quieter neighborhood.

At least four barrels of mash – a starter for the liquor – were also destroyed along with tools and a generator that fed the operation.

In all, an estimated $6,000 worth of illegal liquor won’t make it to the streets.

No arrests have been made at this point. The case remains under investigation.