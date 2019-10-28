Police: car crashes into building in attempt to steal ATM

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Around 3am Monday morning Columbia Police say someone tried to steal an ATM by ramming a car into a building.

Investigators say it happened at the CVS pharmacy on the 2700 block of Forest Dr.

Fortunately no one was injured, and police say the suspects were not able to steal the ATM.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information on this incident call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.