SC prison system could to change how inmates are housed

Columbia,SC (WOLO)—- Some changes may be coming to prisons in the Palmetto state. According to the Director of South Carolina’s prisons the agency will begin classifying inmates by their behavior while serving time, not the crime they committed.

According to the Post and Courier the reclassification could reduce the number of maximum-security inmates by 4-thousand. Corrections Director Bryan Stirling says consolidating maximum security will allow his chronically short staff to concentrate on the worst behaved inmates.