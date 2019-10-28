SC sex offenders on probation/parole will have Halloween curfew
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services will again have a curfew for offenders under its supervision for a sex offense.
The Halloween rules for sex offenders are as follows:
- Curfew: 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. statewide on Halloween day Thursday, Oct. 31.
- This applies to all persons under supervision for a sex offense. (Note: This does not apply to all registered sex offenders, many of whom are no longer on probation or parole and therefore not under the jurisdiction of SCDPPPS.)
- Curfew will be enforced through agent surveillance techniques in all 46 counties in the state. Some counties will require offenders to go to a central location.
- Sex offenders have been notified there will be no lights on outside their houses; no candy distribution; no participating in Halloween parties or carnivals. They must stay in their homes and can’t go into the street.
- Don’t be overly alarmed. It is perfectly OK to allow your child to trick-or-treat under supervision.