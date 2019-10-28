WATCH: Frank Martin, players discuss Columbia International scrimmage, upcoming season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This Monday marks the beginning of the last week without college basketball until April, and the Gamecocks are ready to finally take the court against a team in a different jersey.

Before the season officially starts for Frank Martin and his team, South Carolina welcomes Columbia International to Colonial Life Arena for a scrimmage Wednesday night.

Coach Martin, Jair Bolden, and Justin Minaya spoke to the media today about their excitement for the upcoming season, as well as what fans can expect from this team on the floor.