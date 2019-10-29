CPD Search for trio accused of trying to steal ATM by crashing into store

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Early Monday morning Columbia police say someone tried to steal an ATM  by ramming a car into a building.

Investigators say it happened at the CVS Pharmacy in the 27 hundred block of Forest Drive.
no one was injured, and police say the suspects were not able to steal the ATM.
no suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information that can help call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

Categories: Local News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts