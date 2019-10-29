CPD Search for trio accused of trying to steal ATM by crashing into store

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Early Monday morning Columbia police say someone tried to steal an ATM by ramming a car into a building.

Investigators say it happened at the CVS Pharmacy in the 27 hundred block of Forest Drive.

no one was injured, and police say the suspects were not able to steal the ATM.

no suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information that can help call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC