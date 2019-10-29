Delays expected near Decker Boulevard due to road work

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — Delays are expected for the next two months on Decker Boulevard while improvements are to be made on the roadway.

Beginning Thursday, October 31st a resurfacing project on a mile-long stretch on Decker from Brookfield to Percival Road northeast of Columbia.

Motorists will still be able to use Decker during construction, but lane closures will limit the number of open lanes, increasing travel time for drivers.

Crews with Richland County Transportation will patch portions of the four-lane road before resurfacing begins. New pavement markings will be added when resurfacing is complete.

Construction is set to last through the end of 2019.