RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they’re investigating an armed robbery at a Circle K convenience store on Tuesday.

Authorities say the incident happened on the 800 block of Broad River Road at approximately 8:45 p.m.

According to investigators, no arrests have been made so far.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.