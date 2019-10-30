Outreach created for children impacted by domestic violence

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — There have been more than one thousand incidents of domestic violence in the Lexington County in the past year.

Tuesday, the 11th Judicial Circuit Court and the Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center announced plans to increase outreach to the rural areas of the county.

Experts say outreach is greatly needed for children who have experienced, or have witnessed a traumatic event like domestic violence.

To help with outreach efforts, Jim Hudson donated a van and additional funds.

October is Domestic Violence awareness month.